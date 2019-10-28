Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 25-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.36p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16