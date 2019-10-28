

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.70 billion, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $4.72 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $44.59 billion from $45.74 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $44.59 Bln vs. $45.74 Bln last year.



