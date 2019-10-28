

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wegmans Food Markets Inc., a regional grocery store chain, opened its first New York City store in Brooklyn on October 27.



The 103-year-old family company's 101th store is located on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development of Brooklyn. The 74,000 square-foot store offers nearly 50,000 items in all, including more than 2,000 organic items. The offers include fresh, high-quality ingredients, and restaurant foods such as fresh sushi, authentic Italian pizza, delicious burgers, made-to-order salads and hot soup.



The restaurant foods are prepared by Executive Chef Stephen De Lucia and his culinary staff of 157.



The company had said last week that it hired more than 540 employees for the new location, which is the grocery chain's .47th location in New York State.



Wegmans is also hiring and training for its upcoming new store in Harrison, Westchester County.



In New York, the company employs more than 25,000 people. Wegmans stores are spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.



Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by Fortune magazine for 22 consecutive years, placing third in 2019. A 2018 Market Force study of more than 12,800 shoppers nationwide named the chain as 'America's Favorite Supermarket.'



Meanwhile, in early October Wegmans was sued by two people alleging food fraud, saying the vanilla ice cream sold by the supermarket chain does not actually contain vanilla or vanilla extract. In response, Wegmans said it believed the labeling of its ice cream complied with all regulations and industry standards, and was not misleading in any way.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX