North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Susan Pan, CPA, CMA as Chief Financial Officer and Controller.

Effective October 21, 2019, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Pan, CPA, CMA as Chief Financial Officer and Controller, replacing Viktoriya Griffin in this role. The Company thanks Viktoriya for her contributions as CFO, especially during the recent period of high sales growth.

Susan Pan brings two decades of international experience to her role. She started her career with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, the biggest energy company in China, and was later with Siemens Ltd. in China. Recently, she has held positions as Financial Controller for HTEC: Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation and for Nano One Materials Corporation, both technology companies in the clean energy field. Susan is a Certified Professional Accountant and holds an MBA from Nanjing University.

The Company has also granted stock options to key employees to acquire 200,000 shares exercisable at $0.065 for a period of five years.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

