Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14T2F ISIN: CA05207J1084 Ticker-Symbol: A82 
Tradegate
24.10.19
21:53 Uhr
0,040 Euro
-0,004
-8,14 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,037
0,051
14:31
0,040
0,047
14:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURORA SOLAR
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC0,040-8,14 %