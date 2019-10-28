Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering pharmaceutical and biotech stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growth of the global monoclonal antibody market and how this is affecting industry decisions moving forward.

Why is this a sector to pay attention to? According to recent industry reports, "The Monoclonal Antibodies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%.. Poised to reach over US$44.3 Billion by the year 2025, Inflammatory Disease will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth."

As this segment of bio/pharma grows in size and scale, we are seeing it become a more prominent focus for many companies in the industry. At present, the global Monoclonal Antibody Based Products market is chiefly driven by a number of outstanding firms and the major market players are beginning to execute different growth strategies including new product launches, strategic partnerships & collaborations, operational & geographical expansions, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and sales to grab a superior business position. Key players include Abbott Diagnostics, Inc., Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Eli Lilly and Company.

Is there room for smaller players?

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF) thinks so. The Company, which identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases, recently announced several corporate developments related to their monoclonal antibody product, Bertilimumab.

iCo has been monitoring a current US court-mandated auction process, with respect to systemic uses of Bertilimumab, previously sublicensed to Immune Pharmaceuticals. On October 21, 2019, the bankruptcy court in New Jersey approved a sale order relating to the assignment of the sublicense of iCo's assets to Alexion Pharmaceutical. . With respect to the court approved assignment to Alexion, iCo did not object and their rights as the sub-licensor will continue under the sublicense agreement if Alexion acquires the asset in accordance with terms submitted to the bankruptcy court. Further approval by Israeli courts will be required. The company expects in the coming weeks to comment on outcomes, a potential new partnership and next steps for this asset.

Bertilimumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody with specificity for human eotaxin-1 and inhibits its function.

Favorable results from pre-clinical assessments resulted in three clinical studies of Bertilimumab conducted in the EU (a total of 126 patients - healthy individuals, patients with a history of seasonal allergic rhinitis and individuals with a history of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis) provided evidence of good safety and tolerability of Bertilimumab when administered by the intravenous (IV) or intranasal route as well as topical application to the eye.

More recently, Bertilimumab has been investigated in two Phase 2 trials. The first trial targeted patients with a skin condition called bullous pemphigoid and revealed good safety and efficacy results. A second trial has been carried out in patients with an inflammatory bowel disease called ulcerative colitis. Results from this trial are still pending. A Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with vernal keratoconjunctivitis and/or atopic keratoconjunctivitis (involving cornea and conjunctiva) is in preparation. A number of other indications have also been considered.

Therapy with Bertilimumab could be useful in treatments of a number of diseases where steroids and immune-suppressants or other drugs may need to be prescribed chronically (a number of these diseases appear to be seasonal), often resulting in adverse reactions that may become serious over time.

Separately, iCo has also solicited bids from CROs for assistance with iCo's wholly-owned ocular Bertilimumab asset. Currently the company expects to engage the Food and Drug Administration regarding an additional Phase 2 study in ophthalmology, to be run by the Company and/or prospective partners.

