Avidian Gold Corp.: High Tide Resources, a Subsidiary of Avidian Gold, Commences Soil Geochemical Survey on its Black Raven Gold Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide") is pleased to report that it has commenced a soil geochemical survey on its Black Raven property near Twillingate in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. High Tide is a private company that is majority owned by Avidian Gold Corp ("Avidian" - TSX-V:AVG).

As reported on September 27, in early 2019 High Tide conducted reconnaissance geology and prospecting as well as local stripping and detailed channel sampling in which three significant mineralized systems were recognized. High Tide's initial field work suggests that the three areas may be related to a single, large hydrothermal system.

In an effort to define the geochemical and geophysical footprint of these systems, and to test nearby ground which is poorly exposed, High Tide has commenced a geochemical soil survey on 200 m spaced lines at 25 m sample space resulting in approximately 1134 soil samples over the northern half of the property (see Map 1) which will be followed by an IP/Resistivity survey and/or drilling.

Map 1 - Geochemical soil sample locations

The Black Raven Property contains two small past producers (Stewart gold deposit and Frost Cove antimony deposit), as well as numerous discrete gold-bearing quartz-arsenopyrite veins. High Tide recognizes a prospective environment for Intrusion Related Gold Systems ("IRGS") type deposits, with mineralization occurring proximal to intrusions in a relatively accessible part of Newfoundland; the situation is similar to Avidian's properties in the Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Dr. Tom Setterfield, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Avidian, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About High Tide Resources Corp.

High Tide is a private corporation that is focused on and committed to the development of advanced-stage mineral projects within Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. It has a disciplined and veteran team of technical and business-oriented professionals that is advancing its Labrador West iron ore property, Strickland base metal property and Black Raven gold property, all located in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. High Tide is majority owned by Avidian Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Bonnie Hughes, Manager Investor Relations

Mobile: +44 7538 296674

Email: info@avidiangold.com

Steve Roebuck

High Tide President & VP Exploration

Mobile: +1 (905) 741-5458

Email: sroebuck@avidiangold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Avidian Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564388/High-Tide-Resources-a-Subsidiary-of-Avidian-Gold-Commences-Soil-Geochemical-Survey-on-its-Black-Raven-Gold-Property