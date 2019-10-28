As SC electronic service rapidly expands their business, their customer-driven approach, with core values of quality and openness, are perfectly supported and enhanced by Aegis Software

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announces that SC electronic service GmbH has selected Aegis as their trusted software provider, providing the full suite of IIoT-driven MES software.

The advantages for SC electronic service adopting the single IIoT-driven FactoryLogix platform, brings unprecedented value opportunity, combining execution management, Digital Manufacturing Engineering, Lean material management, advanced quality management and analytics, all contributing to provide complete, exact traceability of materials and processes. Automated data collected natively from key machines, is fueled by the IPC Connected Factory Exchange (CFX) standard, enabling the maximum consistency and detail of live production information, with the minimum cost of ownership, for which FactoryLogix is specifically designed, providing seamless context of visibility and control across all factory operations.

"Being a focused EMS company with an excellent reputation for capability, quality and trust, it is essential for our business that mission-critical tools meet and even exceed our standards to support quality and traceability, so that we can confidently expand our business to meet increasing customer demand, based on their satisfaction of our service," states Raphael Mailänder, Production Manager, SC electronic service, who continues, "Aegis software has provided us the unique opportunity to realize our goals, illustrating our increased value proposition to customers."

Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis Software, stated, "SC electronic service is an inspiring example of the excellence of local manufacturing in Germany, and how it becomes increasingly successful with the introduction of Smart software technology that directly supports current and future business needs."

Manufacturing critical security assemblies, with increasing incorporation of electronic sub-systems, customers of SC electronic service are assured of the highest possible quality, visibility, and cost-effective manufacturing performance, delivering unprecedented product reliability.

About SC electronic service

SC electronic service is a company within the Hörmann group, operates as an independent factory in Herford and manufactures electronic assemblies in THT and SMD technology as a service provider. Since 2002, SC electronic service have been producing a wide range of products for our select business partners, assisting them from development through to optimization of their assemblies. Customer satisfaction is the greatest metric of our performance. Our corporate culture is based on strong customer-oriented cooperation, extending to all involved: personnel, suppliers and customers. A fair and trusting relationship enables us all to work together smoothly.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting?https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.?

