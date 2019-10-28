The "Greek Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Greek defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

The Greek defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Greek defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country's expenditure and modernization patterns

Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Greek defense industry.

Key Highlights

Greek military expenditure, values US$4.3 billion in 2019, and registered a CAGR of 4.18% during the historic period. However, over the forecast period, the Greek defense expenditure is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.83% to value US$6 billion in 2024.

The country's strained relationship with Turkey over the long standing territorial dispute in Cyprus, along with sovereignty rights issue in the Gulf of Aegean and military modernization initiatives is expected to drive the Greek defense expenditure over the forecast period. As a percentage of GDP, the country's defense budget is expected to average 2.4% over the forecast period, compared to an average of 2% recorded during 2015-2019.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Summary Methodology

1.4. About the Author

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine Strategy

3.1.3. Procurement Programs

3.1.4. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million) 2019-2024

3.1.5. Geopolitical, Social and Economic Scenario

3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Greek total defense expenditure including pension is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% over the forecast period

3.2.2. Greek base defense budget, excluding pensions is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.96% over the forecast period

3.2.3. Conflict with Turkey and military modernization will drive Greek defense expenditure over the forecast period

3.2.4. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is anticipated to decline over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocations

3.3.1. Capital expenditure allocation expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period

3.3.3. The Army accounted for the largest share of the overall defense budget during the historic period

3.3.4. Other segment to account for the highest share of Greece's defense budget

3.3.5. Per-capita defense expenditure expected to increase over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland security market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period

3.4.2. Illegal migration predicted to drive homeland security procurement

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Greek defense budget expected to register consistent growth over the forecast period

3.5.2. Greek military expenditure is expected to remain low compared to other leading spenders

3.5.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP expected to remain moderate on a global scale

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends and Growth Stimulators

3.6.1. Top 10 Defense Market Categories by Value (US$ million) Forecast-Period Projections

3.6.2. Physical Security

3.6.3. Naval Vessels and MRO Frigates MRO

3.6.4. C4ISR Land-based

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

4.1. Import Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Defense imports maintained high volumes during the historic period

4.1.2. Germany accounts for most of Greece's defense imports

4.1.3. Naval vessels, aircraft, and missiles are the main categories of imported military hardware

4.2. Export Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Naval vessels are the main exported defense products

5. Industry Dynamics

5.1. Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Supplier: Low to Medium

5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyer: Medium to High

5.1.3. Barrier to Entry: Low

5.1.4. Intensity of Rivalry: Low to Medium

5.1.5. Threat of Substitution: Medium

6. Market Entry Strategy

6.1. Market Regulation

6.1.1. Offset obligations are attached to all defense deals

6.1.2. European Defense Agency promotes defense procurements within the EU

6.2. Market Entry Route

6.2.1. Budgeting process

6.2.2. Procurement policy and process

6.3. Key Challenges

6.3.1. Economic crisis will affect current and future procurements

6.3.2. IMF and EU regulations on Greek defense expenditure will limit Greece's flexibility in military maintenance

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7.1. Competitive Landscape Overview

7.1.1. Greece Market Share Analysis, 2014-2024

7.2. Key Domestic Companies

7.2.1. Hellenic Aerospace Industry: overview

7.2.2. Hellenic Aerospace Industry: product focus

7.2.3. Hellenic Aerospace Industry: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.4. Hellenic Aerospace Industry: alliances

7.2.5. Hellenic Aerospace Industry: recent contract wins

7.2.6. Hellenic Defence Systems S.A: overview

7.2.7. Hellenic Defence Systems S.A: product focus

7.2.8. Hellenic Defence Systems S.A: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.2.9. Hellenic Defence Systems S.A.: alliances

7.2.10. Hellenic Defence Systems S.A: recent contract wins

7.3. Key Private Sector Companies

7.3.1. ISI Hellas: overview

7.3.2. ISI Hellas: product focus

7.3.3. ISI Hellas: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.4. ISI Hellas: Alliances

7.3.5. ISI Hellas: recent contract wins

7.3.6. Hellenic Shipyards S.A: overview

7.3.7. Hellenic Shipyards S.A: product focus

7.3.8. Hellenic Shipyards S.A: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.9. Hellenic Shipyards S.A: recent contract wins

7.3.10. SSMART S.A: overview

7.3.11. SSMART S.A: product focus

7.3.12. SSMART S.A: alliances

7.3.13. Signaal Hellas: overview

7.3.14. Signaal Hellas: product focus

7.3.15. Signaal Hellas: alliances

7.3.16. Theon Sensors: overview

7.3.17. Theon Sensors: product focus

7.3.18. Theon Sensors: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.19. Theon Sensors: recent contract wins

7.3.20. Ordtech Military Industries: overview

7.3.21. Ordtech Military Industries: product focus

7.3.22. Intracom Defense Electronics: overview

7.3.23. Intracom Defense Electronics: product focus

7.3.24. Intracom Defense Electronics: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.25. Intracom Defense Electronics: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.26. Intracom Defense Electronics: recent contract wins

7.3.27. Hellenic Vehicle Industry S.A.: overview

7.3.28. Hellenic Vehicle Industry S.A: product focus

7.3.29. Hellenic Vehicle Industry S.A: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.30. Hellenic Vehicle Industry S.A: recent contract wins

7.3.31. IDE (INTRACOM Defense Electronics): overview

7.3.32. IDE (INTRACOM Defense Electronics): product focus

7.3.33. IDE (INTRACOM Defense Electronics): recent announcements and strategic initiatives

7.3.34. IDE (INTRACOM Defense Electronics): recent contract wins

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

8.1. Economic Performance

8.1.1. GDP Per Capita

8.1.2. GDP, Current Prices, US$ Billion

8.1.3. Local Currency Unit per US$

8.1.4. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies

8.1.5. Market Capitalization of Listed Companies (% of GDP)

8.1.6. Exports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion)

8.1.7. Imports of Goods and Services (LCU Billion)

8.1.8. Goods Exports as percentage of GDP

8.1.9. Goods Imports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.10. Gross National Disposable Income (US$ Billion)

8.1.11. Service Imports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.12. Service Exports as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.13. Foreign Direct Investment

8.1.14. Net Foreign Direct Investment as a Percentage of GDP

8.1.15. Government Cash Surplus/Deficit as a Percentage of GDP (LCU)

8.1.16. Mining, Manufacturing, Utilities Output

