Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1171S ISIN: US6033801068 Ticker-Symbol: 4MN 
Frankfurt
28.10.19
08:05 Uhr
3,620 Euro
-0,040
-1,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,600
3,760
13:33
28.10.2019 | 13:41
(52 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Updates on November 4, 2019

Management to host conference call

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the third quarter of 2019 on Monday, November 4, 2019. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 5277094. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)