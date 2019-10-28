Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
28.10.2019 | 13:46
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 28

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP)SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth
Fund Limited		2.5424B61ND55
(UK)		28 October 2019

Date: 28 October 2019

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

ts236@ntrs.com


