PIXIUM VISION

Patients in the ongoing, five-patient European feasibility trial on Prima are starting to use the second-generation Prima 2 glasses, which may further enhance the visual experience of patients implanted with the current 378-electrode Prima chip. Initial implantations for the US feasibility study are anticipated shortly. Data accumulated from these studies should help inform the pivotal study programme, expected to start in mid-2020. We obtain an equity valuation of €78m (vs €76m previously).

