Qurate Retail Group Selects CommerceHub as Exclusive Global Drop-Ship Provider

The Multi-Year Agreement Expands QVC's Usage of the CommerceHub Platform to International Markets

ALBANY, New York, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub, the leading enterprise drop-ship platform, today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to become the third-party, global drop-ship provider for Qurate Retail Group. The new agreement will expand CommerceHub's existing services for QVC US and HSN to also include QVC's UK and German markets.

"For nearly two decades, we have worked with CommerceHub in support of our growing ecommerce business," said Bob Spieth, Chief Operations Officer, Qurate Retail Group. "This newly expanded relationship with CommerceHub will enable us to consistently deliver the best customer experience."

Globally, Qurate Retail Group is #1 in video commerce, reaching approximately 380 million homes worldwide via 15 television networks and multiple ecommerce sites, social pages, mobile apps, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Internet Retailer) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce.

"We are excited to build upon our successful, long-term relationship with Qurate Retail Group," said Frank Poore, CEO and Founder, CommerceHub. "We are committed to working with Qurate Retail Group to expand their international presence and provide exceptional customer experiences around the globe."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is a distributed commerce network connecting supply, demand and delivery that helps retailers and brands increase sales by expanding product assortments, promoting products on the channels that perform, and enabling rapid, on-time customer delivery. With its robust platform and proven scalability, CommerceHub helped more than 12,000 retailers, brands, and distributors achieve an estimated $20 billion in Gross Merchandise Value in 2018. Visit commercehub.com.