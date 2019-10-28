A New Player on the American Proptech Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Velis Real Estate Tech, present in 17 countries worldwide, is entering the American commercial and industrial real estate market. Today, its IT products from the Singu line are applied in more than 5,000 real estates around the globe: in office towers, shopping malls, logistic centers, and industrial sites. Velis solutions have been implemented by clients operating globally, such as Panattoni, Hines, JLL, Savills, Logicor, Cushman & Wakefield. The company is currently focusing on expanding its network of partners and clients in the United States of America. According to Velis, the American market has a great potential for absorbing proptech solutions.

Velis' flagship product is its Singu FM platform, aimed at managing commercial and industrial real estate in fields such as facilities, property & assets. The platform's mechanism is based on cloud computing, mobile solutions and IoT technology. Thanks to its quick implementation process, frequent updates, post-implementation backup and 19 language versions, the Velis software is used on 4 different continents.

Why the American real estate industry needs proptech solutions?

The United States of America are the undisputed leader when it comes to the number of companies operating in the proptech field, but also when taking into account the absorption of this kind of solution. More than half of American enterprises in this industry are focused on the residential property sector. The commercial and industrial sectors are slightly less managed, and the vast majority of proptech companies operate according to B2B standards. Office buildings in big cities, logistics and industrial properties, as well as those in the retail sector, offer some great potential to proptech solutions nowadays.

"Across the US, there are many older buildings in need of an upgrade and this results in great demand for modern technologies. Owners and property managers want their buildings to have a higher standard, value and prestige which will attract tenants and drive revenue," says Patrick Gasior, Senior Channel Sales Manager at Velis Real Estate Tech. "The American market needs solutions which can be implemented in a relatively short period of time. Equally important are flexible vendors, such as Velis, who can offer a finished product, and meet their clients' specific demands" he adds.

Velis expands its network of American partners

The Velis business model, proven worldwide, involves acting through local partners, such as multivendor distributors, resellers, and IT integrators. Their work enables the company to provide its clients with support in system implementation and with some post-implementation backup. In the meantime, Velis itself can focus on updates and product development. Velis offers solutions in the SaaS model based on monthly subscription fees. As a result, clients do not need to tap into CAPEX budgets but use ongoing operating budgets to implement the solutions.

Velis Real Estate Tech has been operating for more than 10 years and is now present on 4 continents. Its software has been implemented in several thousands of buildings, in a dozen countries worldwide. After Europe, Asia and Africa, the time has come to conquer the Western hemisphere. The company is concentrating in particular on the North American market. Velis has become a partner of the PERE America conference, which will be held at the end of October in New York. The firm's expert on proptech markets will be one of the conference speakers. The company will also be present at New York Deal Making event in December.

