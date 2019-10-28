Commencing October 29, 2019, A1M Pharma AB shares will be traded under its new name, Guard Therapeutics International AB. New company name: Guard Therapeutics International AB --------------------------------------------------------- New short name: GUARD --------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009973357 --------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on + 46 8 463 83 00.