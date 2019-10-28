Enabling traders to easily access Indian markets

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, and PlusWealth Capital Management LLP, the stock broking business of proprietary trading firm Plus Wealth, today announced the addition of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to Vela's automated trading platform, Metro. The availability of NSE access is an extension of existing support provided by Vela to Plus Wealth's proprietary trading business.

PlusWealth Capital Management is a registered member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), active in multiple markets including cash equities, options, and futures, and is currently providing server hosting, market data and market access for global firms looking to trade the Indian markets. Vela's Metro automated trading platform provides the options pricing, execution, risk management, and API extensibility tools to enable seamless integration and connectivity for clients that need access to NSE, locally and globally. A Chicago-based hedge fund will be the first to take advantage of this market on the PlusWealth solution leveraging Metro's technology.

Gaurav Chhabra, Designated Partner at PlusWealth commented, "We are delighted to be working with Vela to make our expertise available to clients outside of India. We believe this integrated PlusWealth/Metro offering is quite unique as traders now have access to a market that traditionally has been very difficult to enter."

Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer at Vela, said, "There has always been barriers and challenges for traders outside of India to gain entry into this market. With the availability of NSE on the PlusWealth and Metro combined platform, global clients have the benefit of an integrated technology and broker solution to simplify electronic trading." Adding, "We are excited to onboard our first joint client and look forward to offering this convenience of NSE access to other Metro users in the options trading community."

Vela's Metro trading platform is a high-performance, server-based system supporting automated, algorithmic and click trading strategies that underpin buy- and sell-side trading requirements. Offering a complete solution for options pricing, execution, and risk management, Metro provides traders with access to all major US and European options markets on a single platform and now Indian markets.

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

About Plus Wealth

Plus Wealth Inc is a proprietary trading firm active in multiple markets including cash equities, options, and futures. We have grown from a small group of 5 individuals in 2008 to a team of over 50 professionals working in technology, equity research, quantitative and trading jobs. We proudly distinguish ourselves through our world class trading technology, our innovative trading model, and a collaborative culture.

Since its establishment in 2008 by Parmeet Chadha and Gaurav Chhabra, Plus Wealth has expanded in reach, accomplishment and size. Today, we deploy capital to multiple strategies across options, equities and futures, utilizing an industry-leading platform for algorithmic trading. We are proud of our history as an Indian trading firm, and the opportunities we have provided to individuals seeking jobs in the trading industry.

NOW from 2018 Plus Wealth (Pluswealth Capital Management LLP), Plus Wealth has started Stock Broking business, offering broking services to retail and professional traders, with its expertise gathered over many years of experience in trading various products using the best technologies in multiple markets Plus Wealth's offerings stand out from anyone else in the business.

