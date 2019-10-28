OneQor Technologies, Inc.: OneQor Pharmaceuticals Submits Patent Applications for Use of Hemp Extract in Treatment of Chronic Pain, Opioid Cessation and Menopausal Symptoms

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / OneQor Pharmaceuticals, a fully integrated developer and supplier of proprietary, plant-derived products to the pharmaceutical, health, beauty, fitness, and wellness industries, today announced that an Open Label study of the impact of broad spectrum hemp (BSH), added to existing treatments for chronic pain, opioid cessation, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and hot flashes has shown significant improvements in these conditions over several months of treatment. OneQor has filed patent applications with claims addressing each of these.

Dr. Vishal Khemlani, an anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist, treated approximately 40 patients suffering from inadequate management of acute or chronic pain. Patients were treated with twice-daily BSH tincture added to their existing regimen. The quality, potency, and stability of the clinical supplies were assured by testing using validated analytical methods. The promising results from this study are statistically significant for the reduction of pain, stress, anxiety, improved sleep, and better overall quality of life. In addition, a number of patients were able to successfully withdraw from the use of opioids for pain management. Dose titration, selection of dose and dosing frequency were also part of the lead-in design for the clinical protocol.

"We are encouraged to swiftly move forward with additional studies to more fully define the best role of CBD and BSH in treating these conditions," commented Dr. Joseph Fortunak, Chair of the Science Committee at OneQor.

About Dr. Vishal Khemlani

Dr. Khemlani earned his medical doctorate from Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine and completed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of California Irvine Medical Center, and a pain management fellowship at the University of California Los Angeles.

About Dr. Joseph Fortunak, Chair of the Science Committee

Joseph Fortunak is a Professor of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Howard University in Washington D.C. Dr. Fortunak also holds honorary appointments at several other institutions in the US and overseas. He previously spent 21 years as an innovator in the pharmaceutical industry, where he contributed to the launch of 15 new drugs and 25+ new generic products whose total sales exceeded $100 billion. Dr. Fortunak's research includes Green Chemistry; novel, leapfrogging technologies; and pharmacokinetic enhancers to reduce the cost/toxicity of medicines and promote sustainable, global access. He has received numerous awards including the American Chemical Society "Heroes of Chemistry", and a US FDA Honor Award for Excellence and Innovation in Africa. Dr. Fortunak has over 100 publications and 35+ patents and patent applications.

About OneQor Pharmaceuticals

OneQor is an innovative, cannabinoid-focused pharmaceutical company, focused on the development, manufacturing, and delivery of patented, proprietary OTC products to established suppliers and consumer brands. The philosophy that life is worth living - and worth living well - is the core of the OneQor mission. OneQor shows its dedication to this belief with life-changing scientific research, innovative business strategies, and formulations that are manufactured and delivered the way that nature intended them to be. Because the best way to help people Start Living is by providing them with access to the quality products they want - and, more importantly - they deserve.

