

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the New Zealand dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The kiwi declined to near 2-week lows of 0.6341 against the greenback and 1.0765 against the aussie, from its early highs of 0.6360 and 1.0726, respectively.



The kiwi eased off from its early highs of 1.7422 against the euro and 69.14 versus the yen and fell to a weekly low of 1.7502 and a 10-day low of 68.95, respectively.



The currency is likely to find support around 0.62 against the greenback, 1.09 against the aussie, 1.78 against the euro and 67.00 versus the yen.



