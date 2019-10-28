Quantum Cascade Laser Market Worth $422 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Quantum Cascade Laser Market by Packaging Type (C-Mount, HHL & VHL Package, TO3 Package), Operation Mode (Continuous Wave, Pulsed), Fabrication Technology (Fabry-Perot, Distributed Feedback), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, size is expected to grow from USD 335 million in 2019 to USD 422 million by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of quantum cascade lasers in gas sensing and chemical detection applications and growing demand for quantum cascade lasers in healthcare applications are the key factors driving the growth of the QCL market.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163177255

Market for Fabry-Perot fabrication technology to grow at highest CAGR during 2019-2025

The market size for Fabry-Perot fabrication technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fabry-Perot (FP) QCLs are the simplest QCLs that provide very high power. These are broad-gain, low-cost QCLs and are used in high-power QCL devices. FP QCLs are used in military applications. These QCLs operate in multi-mode light in the broad range at high operating currents.

Continuous wave (CW) to dominate quantum cascade laser market, by operation mode, in 2019

The market for continuous wave (CW) operation mode is expected to hold the largest share in 2019. The continuous wave features an uninterrupted laser beam, which is achieved through constant pumping of the QCL. In this mode, the amplitude and the frequency of the wave are constant. A QCL operating in continuous wave mode requires stable output power. The circuitry of continuous wave QCLs is simpler compared with pulsed QCLs. Continuous waves are obtained at maximum duty cycles.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Quantum Cascade Laser Market"

114 - Tables

54 - Figures

169 - Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163177255

North America to hold largest share of quantum cascade laser market in 2019

In terms of value, North America is expected to dominate the quantum cascade laser market in 2019. The growth of the QCL market in North America can be attributed to the growing adoption of QCL-based breath analyzers in the healthcare sector and QCL-based direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCMs) in the military & defense sector.

Moreover, the presence of the market leaders such as Thorlabs, Inc. (US), AdTech Optics (US), Block MEMS LLC (US), (US), Wavelength Electronics, Inc. (US), Pranalytica Inc. (US), and AKELA Laser Corporation (US) in North America is also contributing significantly to the growth of the QCL market in the region.

Please explore relevant report

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market by Methodology (In-Situ and Extractive), Gas Analyzer Type (Oxygen (O2), Ammonia (NH3), COX, Moisture (H2O), CxHx, HX), Industry (Oil & Gas, Cement, Power), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/quantum-cascade-laser-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/quantum-cascade-laser.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg