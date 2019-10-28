Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executive

LabTwin ??GmbH, the world's first voice and AI-powered digital lab assistant, today announced its CEO Magdalena Paluch is now a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class technology executives.

"I am honored to join this community of technology executives who offer great insight on innovations and advancements changing the world today," said Magdalena Paluch, CEO and Co-Founder of LabTwin. "As we are on the cutting edge of voice and AI-powered technology at LabTwin, I'm excited to share my ideas on technology breakthroughs impacting today's scientists, and to have the opportunity to work with a group of fellow technology thought leaders."

Magdalena was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Magdalena into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools for smart labs, starting with the world's first voice-activated lab assistant. With LabTwin, scientists can collect data, access information, manage experiments and streamline documentation simply by talking. LabTwin's smart assistant leverages voice recognition and machine learning technology to simplify data capture, structure valuable information and provide suggestions to scientists in real-time so they can make more informed data-driven decisions. With a mission to empower scientists, LabTwin is backed by Sartorius and BCG Digital Ventures. Its voice-powered assistant is used by hundreds of scientists in leading biopharma companies and academic institutions around the world including Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ), University Medical Center Göttingen, and the University of California, San Francisco.

Visit the LabTwin website to learn more

