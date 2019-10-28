Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Xetra
28.10.19
14:31 Uhr
42,100 Euro
+0,360
+0,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,355
42,415
16:29
42,335
42,425
16:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORGAN STANLEY42,100+0,86 %