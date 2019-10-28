iCIMS, Inc.: iCIMS Included in 2019 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition

Leading European analyst firm recognises iCIMS for its ability to meet needs of complex enterprise-scale customers

Holmdel, NJ, Oct. 28, 2019., the market leaderfor cloud-based talent acquisition software solutions, was included in the first ever 9-Grid for Talent Acquisitionfrom Europe's No. 1 HR industry analyst firm, Fosway Group. iCIMS was recognised for its ability to meet the sophisticated needs of global enterprise-scale customers with strong innovation and a broad feature set.

iCIMS supports the complex hiring needs of UK-based customers such as Rydon Inc. and Parts Alliance, by providing end-to-end recruiting solutions to help employers market to, engage and hire the best talent for their organization. Global manufacturer TT Electronics partners with iCIMS to support their expansion into new markets and eliminate outside agency costs, saving more than £170,000 in agency fees and centralising operations globally across 27 locations with over 6,000 employees.

"Talent acquisition is a strategic business challenge for employers within the European market," said Frederik Ballon, iCIMS' VP of European sales. "Our inclusion within this report serves as validation of iCIMS' ability to support global enterprise companies as they grow their businesses. We have a deep understanding of the needs of hiring employers in EMEA including ensuring compliance under GDPR."

The Fosway 9-Grid report for Talent Acquisition is a multi-dimensional model used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the European talent acquisition systems market. The report analyses the talent acquisition market in EMEA, focusing on solutions being selected by enterprise-scale customers to support their recruitment process.

"Our research shows that the C-level executive sees talent acquisition as a strategic business challenge but may not be using the best fit tools to support their organizations' growth," said David Wilson, founder and CEO of Fosway Group. "Fosway sees iCIMS as an established vendor with highly capable recruiting solutions that can meet the talent needs to support the global enterprise."

iCIMS was also recently recognised by other analyst research including the IDC MarketScape on Modern Talent Acquisitionand the Gartner Market Guideon Talent Acquisition Applications.

Sources:

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Large Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc US45016419, April, 2019.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Medium-Sized Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc US45018519, April, 2019.

Gartner, Market Guide for Talent Acquisition Applications, Jason Cerrato, Jeff Freyermuth, 18 December 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fosway 9-Grid:

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.comfor more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About iCIMS, Inc.:

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.