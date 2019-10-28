Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141J3 ISIN: LU1296758029 Ticker-Symbol: CCAP 
Xetra
28.10.19
16:08 Uhr
32,400 Euro
+0,950
+3,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,200
32,350
16:23
32,200
32,350
16:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORESTATE CAPITAL
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA32,400+3,02 %