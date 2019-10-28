Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2019
WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
28.10.2019 | 15:17
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) - Disclosure of shareholdings

Jens Berge, Chief Executive Officer of Awilco Drilling PLC, has today acquired 36,500 shares in Awilco Drilling PLC at NOK 17.4111 per share.
Jens Berge's total holding after this transaction is 134,500 shares in Awilco Drilling PLC.

Aberdeen, 28 October 2019

For further information please contact:

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


