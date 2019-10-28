Fragrance collaborations with celebrities will be continued

LR Health Beauty continues its long-standing fragrance marketing cooperation with top-class celebrities and extends the existing agreements with Emma Heming-Willis and Bruce Willis. The agreement concluded with the Portuguese TV star Cristina Ferreira will also be continued. The cooperation with Guido Maria Kretschmer was already extended in September 2018.

Cooperating with both national and international celebrities plays an important role in the fragrance segment of LR. The special thing about the fragrance cooperation with LR: All celebrities are personally involved in the creation of a fragrance and give their eau de parfum an individual touch.

The famous top model and entrepreneur Emma Heming-Willis, wife of Hollywood star Bruce Willis, launched her own fragrances, three different perfume compositions refined with Swarovski stones, in the "Lightning Collection" in 2016 in cooperation with LR.

The fragrances created by the Hollywood star Bruce Willis have been very popular with LR customers since 2010. "Bruce Willis" and "Bruce Willis Personal Edition" have become classic fragrances in the LR range.

TV star Cristina Ferreira has been cooperating with LR for five years. "MEU by Cristina Ferreira", the first perfume by Cristina Ferreira still enjoys great popularity today.

The successful designer Guido Maria Kretschmer has already created a perfume collection for women and men for the direct sales company in 2015 and 2019, respectively, and has proven to have the right nose in the process. The second perfume collection, "PURE by Guido Maria Kretschmer" (2019), is one of the best-selling fragrances in LR history. There will be further cooperation projects in the future.

LR Health Beauty

The LR Group, headquartered in Ahlen (Germany), produces and markets a broad range of beauty and health products in 28 countries. The range includes care and decorative cosmetics, dietary supplements and perfumes. The processing of Aloe vera has been one of the core competencies of LR Health Beauty for more than 17 years. In Ahlen, the company has established the most modern Aloe vera production site for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. With 1,100 employees as well as thousands of registered sales partners and customers, LR is one of Europe's leading direct sales enterprises.

