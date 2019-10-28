Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2019
WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Peking University HSBC Business School Holds Its 15th Anniversary Ceremony

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) celebrated its 15th anniversary on October 26, 2019. Around 2,000 participants, including leaders from Peking University, alumni representatives, faculty and staff attended the ceremony, celebrating PHBS's past achievements and ushering in a new chapter of its story about business education.

Launching ceremony of the PKU Financial Review. From left to right, PHBS Associate Dean Wang Pengfei, PHBS Dean Hai Wen, PKU Vice President Wang Bo, and Jia Xiaoming, deputy executive editor of Southern Finance Omnimedia Corporation

The 15th anniversary ceremony

Students and alumni at the ceremony

A specially produced video, featuring photo montages and inspirational text, kicked off the ceremony. The video shared memorable moments including the new building move-in day, renaming ceremony, the recent AACSB accreditation, and various events.

Dean Hai Wen delivered remarks emphasizing the significant achievements jointly made by PKU leaders, faculty, students, staff, and all the school's stakeholders, through their close cooperation, perseverance, vision, and ambition. He said that he hoped that in the coming five years, PHBS can strive to enhance its academic strength globally, cultivate more influential and responsible leaders, and deepen its internationalization. He concluded, "We hope, by our 20th anniversary, PHBS will be a domestically top-level and internationally renowned school with world-class excellence in specialized domains."

Vice President of Peking University Wang Bo spoke highly of PHBS's achievements, including its internationalization, UK Campus and AACSB accreditation. He held that it is crucial to reflect and engage in introspection when rising to changes and set up clear plans for the future. "With vision and grit, PHBS can take the lead in advancing the business education of this era and create a brighter future."

The event's highlight was the launching ceremony of the PKU Financial Review, an academic publication initiated by PHBS and Peking University HSBC Financial Research Institute. Sponsored by Nanfang Media Group, it focuses on cutting-edge theories and critical practice in the finance field, creating an open platform to promote academic research and industry innovation in China's financial sector.

In addition, MA, MBA, EMBA and EDP programs held various homecoming activities such as class reunions, alumni talks, and entrepreneurship forums, during which participants recalled the "good old days" and shared their accomplishments as well as aspirations for the future. Over the past 15 years, PHBS has trained thousands of business leaders, entrepreneurs and top managers. Many are now pursuing careers in the financial sector or devoting themselves to research. Remarked Dean Hai, "We must not only cultivate business leaders who promote economic prosperity, but also social leaders who take the lead in the nation's development and progress."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018258/Launching_ceremony.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018260/15th_Anniversary_Ceremony.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018261/Cermony_Audiences.jpg


