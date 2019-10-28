The French energy giant will provide supermarket Tesco with electricity from 17 rooftop PV installations and two wind farms for a renewables portfolio generation capacity of 59 MW.From pv magazine France. French utility EDF says its U.K. unit, EDF Renewables, has secured three renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) from British supermarket Tesco. The deals relate to 59 MW of renewable energy generation capacity EDF is deploying in the country - 17 rooftop PV installations in England and two onshore wind farms in Scotland. The PPA for the solar projects is related to 5 MW of rooftop generation ...

