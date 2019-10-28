

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Monday, adding to last week's gains. With the early upward move, the S&P 500 has reached a new record intraday high.



The major averages have pulled back off their highs in recent trading but remain firmly positive. The Dow is up 165.95 points or 0.6 percent at 27,124.01, the Nasdaq is up 69.09 points or 0.8 percent at 8,312.20 and the S&P 500 is up 18.70 points or 0.6 percent at 3,041.25.



The strength on Wall Street comes amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension.



The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31st, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.



News on the merger-and-acquisition from has also generated some buying interest, with shares of Tiffany (TIF) soaring after French luxury goods maker LVMH confirmed it is talks to acquire the jeweler.



Reports suggest LVMH's bid would value Tiffany at about $120 per share or $14.5 billion. Tiffany ended last Friday's trading at $98.55 a share.



Liberty Property Trust (LPT) has also moved sharply higher after agreeing to be acquired by rival commercial real estate firm Prologis (PLD) in an all-stock deal valued at $12.6 billion.



The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) has added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.



Steel stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 1.8 percent to its best intraday level in over a month.



Notable strength is also visible among software stocks, with Microsoft (MSFT) posting a strong gain after beating out Amazon (AMZN) for a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon.



Brokerage, biotechnology and oil service stocks are also seeing significant strength, while gold stocks are bucking the uptrend amid a drop by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has climbed by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the notable downward move seen last Friday. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5 basis points at 1.851 percent.



