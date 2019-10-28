Web Presence: Track and Field Standout, Christopher David Muggler, Explains the Importance of Nutrition for Athletes

INDIAN TRAIL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / No matter how many pushups and crunches you do, no matter how many miles you run, you won't reach your full athletic potential without proper nutrition. The age-old saying, "you are what you eat" rings true for anyone, but especially those seeking to improve or maintain peak physical performance. Coach Christopher David Muggler of Indian Trail, NC, is committed to helping athletes become the best they can be through comprehensive training and conditioning. It all starts, he says, in the kitchen.

"Nutrition is one aspect that can be easily overlooked when training for your respective sports, especially track and field," Christopher David Muggler said. "To put it in perspective, you can polish your sports car and have it looking super clean and all but if you have rusted guts under the hood the performance suffers."

Christopher Muggler is a lifelong athlete whose sports career includes achievements such as new recruit for High Point University Track and Field, transfer recruit for UNC Charlotte Track and Field, and state selection in high school track. Chris David Muggler was also an administration hire for SOAR Sports organization and has coached several community teams. On the track and on the sidelines, Chris Muggler has witnessed first-hand the numerous benefits of sports on the mind and body. Today, Chris seeks to educate others in best fitness practices to inspire and facilitate lifelong health.

Likening the body to a car, Christopher Muggler explained athletes can't rely on natural talent and physique and conditioning exercises. Fuel is also required to get where you want to go. Although everybody is different, Chris Muggler said, the fundamentals remain the same. Even those with a high metabolism should be conscious of the types of calories they're consuming.

Christopher David Muggler recalled being a Division 1 Track and Field athlete with an unusually high metabolism. Because Chris Muggler was thin with muscle tone and great run times, he didn't think much about diet, except right before a race. If Chris David Muggler had done so, he says, he thinks he could have been better.

"That's one of my only regrets I have as a college athlete. I ate what I wanted and told myself that calories were calories and I'd burn them off anyway. Pre-race conditions, I followed a relatively good routine in eating fast-burning carbs and low-sugar drinks/water, but the rest of the week is where those habits were not habitual," Christopher Muggler said. "I liken my experience to cramming for exams. Days of procrastination go by and then the big test is tomorrow. Needless to say, I didn't do as well as I could have. Habitual preparation is key to unlocking your true potential. If you are an athlete, do your research, talk to expert nutritionists, and become a student of your sport."

