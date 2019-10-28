Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation engagement for a pharmaceutical products supplierThis success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to stay ahead of the competitors and identify new products to meet customer expectations.

With the increasing skepticism over the ever-escalating prices of pharmaceutical products, organizations are compelled to innovate by increasing their investments in R&D. This is also one of the crucial factors that have prompted organizations to better manage healthcare funding and implement effective measures to narrow the price gaps.

The Business Challenge

The client, a leading pharmaceutical products supplier based out of the United States, wanted to segment their customers based on their needs, behaviors, and demographics.

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Inability to identify new products to meet customer expectations

Lack of analytical capabilities to create and communicate targeted marketing messages

Inability to resonate with customers

"Customer segmentation models offer in-depth insights into customer behavior, attitudes, and sentiments that you can leverage to improve customer relationships and drive loyalty," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The pharmaceutical products supplier collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering customer segmentation analytics solutions to identify high-performing, profitable product categories and understand the degree of alignment between the needs of the customers and their offerings. Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics engagement empowered the pharmaceutical products supplier to:

Successfully bridge price gaps

Improve customer retention by 4X

Enhance relationships with potential customer groups

Quantzig's customer segmentation analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Targeting niche customer segments

Predicting and anticipating customer needs

