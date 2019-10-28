Lobster Marketing: Pest & Termite Conultants Honored as a PCT Rising Star

Dallas, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / In September, Pest Control Technology (PCT) recognized Pest & Termite Consultants as a Rising Star - one of 25 emerging pest control companies in the U.S. Pest & Termite Consultants was profiled in the September issue of PCT and representatives from each Rising Star company were honored at a special event held in Dallas later in the month.

PCT's Rising Star program, sponsored by Univar Solutions and VM Products, was created to highlight pest control businesses on the move. Rising Star companies were evaluated on their performance in areas critical to the success of high-performing companies, including human resources, customer relations, technical services, sales & marketing, and others.

At the PCT Rising Star event in Dallas, PCT Publisher Dan Moreland congratulated each company, noting "PCT is proud to shine the spotlight on Rising Star companies. You are the folks driving this industry by taking risks, innovating and leading by example. It will be exciting to see what's next for these up-and-coming pest control firms."

Companies honored at the inaugural Rising Star event included 855bugs.com, Waco, Texas; A-1 Pest Control, Lenoir, N.C.; Accel Pest & Termite Control, Virginia Beach, Va.; Admiral Pest Control, Bellflower, Calif.; Cascade Pest Control, Bothell, Wash.; Chem-Wise Ecological Pest Management, Aurora, Ill.; ChemTec Pest Control, Saddlebrook, N.J.; City Wide Exterminating, Locust, N.C.; Delcon Pest Control, Las Vegas, Nev.; East Cooper Termite & Pest Solutions, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Fox Pest Control, Oxford, Conn.; Harbor Pest Control, San Diego, Calif.; Hargrove Pest Solutions, Martinez, Ga.; Natural State Pest Control, Lowell, Ark.; Pest & Termite Consultants, Raleigh, N.C.; Pest Czar, Towson, Md.; Pest Force, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Quality Pest Services, Anaheim, Calif; Rambo Total Pest Control, Puyallup, Wash.; Safer Home Services, Clearwater, Fla.; Steve's Pest Control, Holts Summit, Mo.; Thomas Pest Services, Schenectady, N.Y.; Town & Country Pest Solutions, Rochester, N.Y.; Urban Desert Pest Control, Phoenix, Ariz.; and Triangle Pest Control, Raleigh, N.C.

About PCT magazine: Pest Control Technology (PCT) magazine is the founding publication of parent company GIE Media, Inc. Established in 1980, GIE Media has grown from one publication into a leading marketing and communications business-to-business media company serving seventeen industries.

Contact:

Pest & Termite Consultants

David Vitale - President

5101 Old Poole Rd

Raleigh, North Carolina 27610

(919) 870-8003

SOURCE: Lobster Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564419/Pest-Termite-Conultants-Honored-as-a-PCT-Rising-Star