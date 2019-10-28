PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group announces the Inclusion of its Series 001P-05 Bonds into Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange 28-Oct-2019 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group announces the Inclusion of its Series 001P-05 Bonds into Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange St. Petersburg, Russia - 28 October, 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the inclusion of its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-05 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralised custody into Level 1 of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. The identification Number 4B02-05-55234-E-001P has been assigned to the issue as of 28 October, 2019 (ISIN not assigned). Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bearer bonds of LSR Group of the 001?-05 Series subject to mandatory centralised custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number of 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 Amount of securities to be 6,000,000 (six million) bonds placed: Nominal value: 1,000 (one thousand) rubles each Maturity date: 1,820 (one thousand eight hundred twenty) days from the commencing date of the exchange-traded bonds placement Identification number 4B02-05-55234-E-001P as of 28 assigned to the issue and the October, 2019 date of assignment: Name of the authority which PJSC Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS assigned the identification number to the securities issue: Placement method: open subscription For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: IOD TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 25529 EQS News ID: 898669 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=898669&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

