

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following allegations of a sexual affair with a Capitol Hill staffer, freshman Congresswoman Katie Hill has announced that she is resigning.



The California Democrat, who has denied the allegation, said it is with a broken heart that she is announcing her resignation from Congress.



'This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,' Hill added.



In a letter posted on Twitter, Hill said 'hateful political operatives' were 'driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation.'



Hill, who is California's first openly bisexual person to be elected to Congress, also blamed her 'abusive' estranged husband Kenny Heslep for the controversy.



The House Committee on Ethics had launched an investigation into allegations that Hill 'may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18(a).'



Conservative blog RedState had published her naked images, and Hill demanded an inquiry, saying that they are 'illegal' and an 'appalling invasion of privacy.'



In a letter of apology she sent to her supporters last week, the 32-year-old lawmaker said, 'I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment.



A former social services administrator from Agua Dulce, Hill was serving as the Representative for California's 25th congressional district.



