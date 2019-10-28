Web Presence: The Royal Society of Chemistry Bestows Fellowship Title on Kim Renee Dunbar

Kim Renee Dunbar is a renowned chemist at Texas A&M University who has had a tremendous impact on the international scientific community. Dunbar has earned a number of distinctions, awards, and recognitions during her career, and last year was awarded the title of Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Across an illustrious career, Kim Renee Dunbar has uncovered new breakthrough solutions that range from new magnetic materials to anticancer agents. Her work in inorganic chemistry unveiled critical new evidence of structure and bonding relationships as well as chemical phenomena, furthering the scientific community's understanding of inorganic chemistry and its potential applications.

Dunbar has earned a range of accolades and distinctions for her work, including being awarded the title of Davidson Professor of Science and serving as the first female chair holder in the Texas A&M College of Science. In addition, she was also named a University Distinguished Professor among other notable titles. Last year, the Royal Society of Chemistry bestowed the official title of Fellow to Dunbar, which is only given to chemists who have changed the course of science with their work.

"I am honored to have been selected to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry," Kim Renee Dunbar said of the award. "It is important to me to help guide future chemists in their careers by supporting non-profit professional societies like the RSC and the American Chemical Society."

The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) who bestowed the award is headed in the United Kingdom, but the Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry award is an international distinction. The RSC is a large professional body of chemical scientists that provide their members with relevant networking opportunities, opportunities for professional growth, and support for scientific organizations. For over 175 years, the RSC has been the world's leading chemistry community, making the award a high distinction for recipients like Kim Renee Dunbar.

Across decades of research and application, Kim Renee Dunbar has helped shape new potentials in medicine and technology, and she is consistently recognized for her contributions. To date, she has also been awarded the Texas A&M Former Students Distinguished Achievement Award and the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, among others. Her work continues to improve the international scientific understanding of vital topics in inorganic chemistry, which empowers new, powerful solutions for all.

