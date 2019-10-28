The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (KINV B, SE0008373906) published on October 8, 2019 and may be subject to change. Every one (1) share of Kinnevik AB entitles their holders to receive 0.1372 Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) shares. The scheduled Ex-date is November 13, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Valuation adjustment for KINV B on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8.1. As part of this adjustment, the price of KINV B will be adjusted using the valuation amount calculated based on Ex-Date -1 LSP of TIGO shares and corresponding divisor change will be made to the index before the market opens on 11/13/2019. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743557