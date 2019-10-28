Orion Oyj: Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 OCTOBER 2019 at 19.30 EET

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has elected the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:

Annika Ekman

Erkki Etola

Petteri Karttunen

Matti Kavetvuo

Timo Maasilta

Heikki Westerlund

Jukka Ylppö

Heikki Westerlund was elected Chairman of the Committee.





The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board.





The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a description of the election process of its members are provided at http://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/board-committees/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group internet website.



