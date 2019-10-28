Thousands of Engineers and Manufacturing Executives from Around the World Attend The ASSEMBLY Show, The Largest Trade Show Dedicated to Assembly Technology

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / For three days last week the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center became the central meeting place for manufacturing engineers and executives who joined thousands of their industry colleagues for The 7th Annual ASSEMBLY Show. The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media, publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine, offered a dynamic educational program, expansive exhibit hall offering hundreds of new products and several exciting networking events with the focus on the future of manufacturing. (Editor's Note - High Resolution Photos of the event are available here.)

"We received very positive feedback from the attendees who truly appreciate the focus of The ASSEMBLY Show exclusively on assembly manufacturing, and the opportunity to see the newest equipment, technology and solutions for them to bring back to their companies," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "Over the past 7 years we have doubled the size of our exhibit hall and expanded our attendee base and we thank our exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and partners for their hard work and dedication in making this year's ASSEMBLY Show an important industry gathering."

Highlights of the event, included:

Manufacturing engineers and executives from all 50 states and 36 countries attended the 7 th Annual ASSEMBLY Show representing leading companies including 3M, Baxter Healthcare, Daimler, John Deere, Kawasaki Motors, Motorola, Northrop Grumman, Toyota, Yamaha, and hundreds of others.

the 7 Annual ASSEMBLY Show representing leading companies including 3M, Baxter Healthcare, Daimler, John Deere, Kawasaki Motors, Motorola, Northrop Grumman, Toyota, Yamaha, and hundreds of others. The exhibit hall floor had 310 exhibitors occupying 87,000 net square feet of exhibit space. Exhibiting companies included Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors Ingersoll Rand and SCHUNK; and Bronze Sponsors Orbitform, Cincinnati Test Systems and Schmidt Technology, as well as dozens of charter exhibitors who have been part of the show since its inception in 2013. Over 75% of the 2019 show exhibitors renewed their booth space on-site for the 2020 Show scheduled for October 27-29, 2020 in Rosemont, IL.

floor had 310 exhibitors occupying 87,000 net square feet of exhibit space. Exhibiting companies included Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors Ingersoll Rand and SCHUNK; and Bronze Sponsors Orbitform, Cincinnati Test Systems and Schmidt Technology, as well as dozens of charter exhibitors who have been part of the show since its inception in 2013. Over 75% of the 2019 show exhibitors renewed their booth space on-site for the 2020 Show scheduled for October 27-29, 2020 in Rosemont, IL. Twenty finalists in the New Products Awards Program displayed their latest cutting-edge technology and equipment. Attendees voted during the event and during the Morning Mingle Breakfast on the show floor the following companies were announced the winners in each of five categories: Assembly Machines & System - The winner was ATS Automation for their Linear-Motor Conveyance Systems for High Speed Assembly www.atsautomation.com. Adhesives. Dispensing & Curing - The winner was Re Mixers Inc for their 3D Printed Disposable Mixing Nozzle www.remixers.com. Fastening Tools - The winner was Desoutter Industrial Tools for their One-Handed Nutrunner www.desouttertools.com. Robotics - The winner was EPSON Robots for their Six-Axis Robots www.epsonrobots.com. Factory of the Future - The winner was ProGlove for their Wearable Bar Code Scanners www.proglove.com.

Program displayed their latest cutting-edge technology and equipment. Attendees voted during the event and during the Morning Mingle Breakfast on the show floor the following companies were announced the winners in each of five categories: Michael Mikula, Chief Engineer, Advanced Manufacturing, Ford Motor Company provided a thought provoking keynote address to a standing room only crowd offering insight to the companies' Journey to a Completely Connected and Intelligent Manufacturing System. Prior to the keynote address GE Appliances Decatur, AL Refrigeration Plant received the ASSEMBLY Magazine Plant of the Year Award.

to a standing room only crowd offering insight to the companies' Journey to a Completely Connected and Intelligent Manufacturing System. Prior to the keynote address GE Appliances Decatur, AL Refrigeration Plant received the Plant of the Year Award. The event kicked off with two workshops that attracted hundreds of attendees. Panelists for The Factory of the Future Workshop discussed how manufacturers are entering the era of Industry 4.0 and how assemblers can navigate the brave new world of data analytics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, generative design and other cutting edge technologies. Panelists for The Transitioning from Manual to Automated Assembly guided the attendees through the process and expanded upon how to pick the best projects, justify the investment, and design a line for maximum efficiency.

that attracted hundreds of attendees. Panelists for The Factory of the Future Workshop discussed how manufacturers are entering the era of Industry 4.0 and how assemblers can navigate the brave new world of data analytics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, generative design and other cutting edge technologies. Panelists for The Transitioning from Manual to Automated Assembly guided the attendees through the process and expanded upon how to pick the best projects, justify the investment, and design a line for maximum efficiency. Editors from ASSEMBLY Magazine led dozens of attendees on five guided exhibit hall tours . Austin Weber, Senior Editor led the Lean Manufacturing and Factory of the Future tours; John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief led the Robotics and Fastening & Joining Tours; and Jim Camillo, Senior Editor led the Automated Assembly Tour.

. Austin Weber, Senior Editor led the Lean Manufacturing and Factory of the Future tours; John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief led the Robotics and Fastening & Joining Tours; and Jim Camillo, Senior Editor led the Automated Assembly Tour. Over a dozen exhibitors demonstrated their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in assembly in the Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts shared their knowledge on such topics as traceability in production, designing for automation, the connected factory, optimizing helium usage, resolving the labor crisis, automating assembly lines and more.

in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts shared their knowledge on such topics as traceability in production, designing for automation, the connected factory, optimizing helium usage, resolving the labor crisis, automating assembly lines and more. Attendees and exhibitors enjoyed two networking receptions including the Opening Night Welcome Reception where 20 local restaurants offered food and drink for The Taste of Rosemont Event. On Wednesday evening The ASSEMBLY Show attendees joined the Quality Show attendees to network in the Pub Night Reception sponsored by Ingersoll Rand.

including the Opening Night Welcome Reception where 20 local restaurants offered food and drink for The Taste of Rosemont Event. On Wednesday evening The ASSEMBLY Show attendees joined the Quality Show attendees to network in the Pub Night Reception sponsored by Ingersoll Rand. During the Opening Night Reception high school students from FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Illinois Robotics programs demonstrated the robots they have built which use technology that is applicable for assembly manufacturing.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY ( www.assemblymag.com ), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media ( www.bnpmedia.com ), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441(office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564434/Thousands-of-Engineers-and-Manufacturing-Executives-from-Around-the-World-Attend-The-ASSEMBLY-Show-The-Largest-Trade-Show-Dedicated-to-Assembly-Technology