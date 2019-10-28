Following Iceland Seafood International hf.'s (the "Company") Public Share Offering earlier this month and the proposed listing on the Nasdaq Iceland Main market, the Board of Directors of the Company has agreed, in accordance with the approval of the shareholders' meeting of the Company of 12 June 2019 and the authorisation in article 4 of the Company's Article of Association, to increase the Company's share capital by ISK 225.000.000 nominal value, to ISK 2.561.344.934 nominal value. The new shares will be distributed to participants in the Public Share Offering after end of trading today, October 28th. As notified by Nasdaq on 23th of October, first day of trading of the Company's shares on the Nasdaq Iceland Main market will be tomorrow October 29th. After the Public Share Offering the number of shareholders of the Company has increased to 443 and the 20 largest shareholders are the following: Shareholder Shares (ISK'm) Shareholding % Sjávarsýn ehf 283.065.044 11,05% Nesfiskur ehf. 273.997.713 10,70% FISK-Seafood ehf 273.997.713 10,70% Jakob Valgeir ehf 262.374.884 10,24% Frjálsi lífeyrissjóðurinn 124.289.942 4,85% Lífsverk lífeyrissjóður 102.535.162 4,00% Arion banki hf. 94.689.517 3,70% Birta lífeyrissjóður 91.774.884 3,58% Kvika banki hf. 78.741.503 3,07% Vátryggingafélag Íslands hf. 70.631.579 2,76% Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. 65.814.486 2,57% Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. 50.209.944 1,96% Lífeyrissj.starfsm.rík. A-deild 40.700.000 1,59% Stefnir - ÍS 15 39.634.031 1,55% 9. S ehf. 32.815.789 1,28% Hofgarðar ehf. 30.000.000 1,17% Íshóll ehf. 29.950.000 1,17% Akta HL1 27.342.400 1,07% Akta HS1 26.792.600 1,05% Akta Stokkur 25.391.533 0,99% 2.024.748.725 79,05% Other (423 shareholders) 536.596.209 20,95% Total 2.561.344.934 100,00% With its shares admitted to the Nasdaq Main market, the Company will now publish its financial results on quarterly basis. The financial calendar for the next 12 months is as following: Q3 2019 results November 28th 2019 Q4 and Full year 2019 results February 25th 2020 Annual General Meeting March 26th 2020 Q1 2019 results May 18th 2020 Q2 2019 results August 26th 2020 The publication of the financial results will take place after closing of markets. Please note that the calendar may be subject to change.