Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $104.4 million, or $2.56 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $198.4 million, or $4.84 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $138.4 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to after-tax operating income1 of $167.5 million, or $4.09 per diluted common share, for the same period last year.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $791.8 million, or $19.38 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $474.4 million, or $11.55 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $741.6 million, or $18.15 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to after-tax operating income1 of $427.6 million, or $10.41 per diluted common share, for the same period last year.
Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Dominic J. Addesso said: "Everest generated an impressive 13% annualized net income return on equity for the 9 months year to date. Our business and balance sheet are built to provide meaningful protection for our clients, as was the case this quarter with the previously announced catastrophe losses from Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai. Everest's mix of business between reinsurance and insurance, supported by robust investment income, results in a strategic balance that has contributed to our longevity and success over many years."
Operating highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included the following:
- Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.4 billion, an increase of 9% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Direct insurance premiums were up 29%, from third quarter 2018, to $666.6 million, continuing with the diversified growth trends noted in recent years. Worldwide reinsurance premiums increased 3% to $1.7 billion for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.
- The combined ratio was 101.4% for the quarter compared to 100.0% in the third quarter of 2018. There were $280.0 million of current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, incurred in the third quarter of 2019 which were related to Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai.
- Net investment income increased 12% for the quarter to $181.1 million.
- Cash flow from operations was $1,486.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $543.6 million for the same period in 2018.
- The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter but has repurchased 114,633 shares during 2019 at a total cost of $24.6 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.3 million shares available.
- Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $9.0 billion compared to $7.9 billion at year end 2018. Book value per share was up from $193.37 at December 31, 2018 to $220.28 at September 30, 2019.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Everest Re Group, Ltd.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.
Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.
Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
A conference call discussing the third quarter results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2019. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors or at www.streetevents.com.
Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com
Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Financial Reports" section of the "Investor Center". The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.
1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Per
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Per Diluted
|Common
|Common
|Common
|Common
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Amount
|Share
|Net income (loss)
104,398
2.56
198,381
4.84
791,817
19.38
474,354
11.55
|After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
(10,143
(0.25
43,554
1.06
89,756
2.20
34,718
0.85
|After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
(23,821
(0.58
(12,667
(0.31
(39,530
(0.97
12,053
0.29
|After-tax operating income (loss)
138,362
3.39
167,494
4.09
741,592
18.15
427,584
10.41
|(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
Return on equity calculations use adjusted shareholders' equity excluding net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments.
--Financial Details Follow--
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|REVENUES:
|Premiums earned
1,905,619
1,731,479
5,455,615
5,080,724
|Net investment income
181,058
161,363
501,062
440,979
|Net realized capital gains (losses):
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
(7,314
(3,825
(15,404
(4,783
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
|transferred to other comprehensive income (loss)
|Other net realized capital gains (losses)
(5,629
58,629
124,965
50,462
|Total net realized capital gains (losses)
(12,943
54,804
109,561
45,679
|Net derivative gain (loss)
(189
2,225
3,395
5,485
|Other income (expense)
(31,025
(13,408
(52,550
(2,948
|Total revenues
2,042,520
1,936,463
6,017,083
5,569,919
|CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
|Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
1,371,924
1,251,858
3,515,104
3,650,349
|Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
443,076
381,401
1,253,500
1,122,442
|Other underwriting expenses
118,158
97,942
321,976
287,325
|Corporate expenses
8,435
7,890
22,622
23,519
|Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
7,907
7,901
23,972
23,047
|Total claims and expenses
1,949,500
1,746,992
5,137,174
5,106,682
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
93,020
189,471
879,909
463,237
|Income tax expense (benefit)
(11,378
(8,910
88,092
(11,117
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
104,398
198,381
791,817
474,354
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
93,765
(22,282
524,589
(254,682
|Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
(529
1,417
(4,220
(7,106
|Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
93,236
(20,865
520,369
(261,788
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
(3,426
(5,930
(15,206
(51,883
|Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
1,363
1,816
3,665
5,446
|Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
1,363
1,816
3,665
5,446
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
91,173
(24,979
508,828
(308,225
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
195,571
173,402
1,300,645
166,129
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
2.56
4.87
19.44
11.61
|Diluted
2.56
4.84
19.38
11.55
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share)
2019
2018
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS:
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value
16,566,133
15,225,263
|(amortized cost: 2019, $16,164,841; 2018, $15,406,572)
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
2,337
|Equity securities, at fair value
906,230
716,639
|Short-term investments (cost: 2019, $458,915; 2018, $241,010)
458,954
240,987
|Other invested assets (cost: 2019, $1,716,104; 2018, $1,591,745)
1,716,104
1,591,745
|Cash
717,172
656,095
|Total investments and cash
20,364,593
18,433,066
|Accrued investment income
116,123
104,619
|Premiums receivable
2,393,769
2,183,183
|Reinsurance receivables
1,817,857
1,787,648
|Funds held by reinsureds
450,539
435,031
|Deferred acquisition costs
526,514
511,573
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
484,268
343,343
|Income taxes
361,243
594,487
|Other assets
508,835
358,042
|TOTAL ASSETS
27,023,741
24,750,992
|LIABILITIES:
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
13,637,639
13,119,090
|Future policy benefit reserve
44,276
46,778
|Unearned premium reserve
2,896,161
2,517,612
|Funds held under reinsurance treaties
11,634
13,099
|Other net payable to reinsurers
371,807
218,439
|Senior notes due 6/1/2044
397,044
396,954
|Long term notes due 5/1/2067
236,733
236,659
|Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
7,821
3,093
|Equity index put option liability
8,563
11,958
|Unsettled securities payable
53,524
51,112
|Other liabilities
375,281
275,401
|Total liabilities
18,040,483
16,890,195
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued and outstanding
|Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2019) 69,446
|and (2018) 69,202 outstanding before treasury shares
694
692
|Additional paid-in capital
2,206,326
2,188,777
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense
|(benefit) of $43,886 at 2019 and ($20,697) at 2018
46,272
(462,557
|Treasury shares, at cost; 28,665 shares (2019) and 28,551 shares (2018)
(3,422,152
(3,397,548
|Retained earnings
10,152,118
9,531,433
|Total shareholders' equity
8,983,258
7,860,797
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
27,023,741
24,750,992
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
2019
2018
|(unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
791,817
474,354
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
(219,637
(257,291
|Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
(17,961
(73,189
|Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables
(42,891
(430,839
|Decrease (increase) in income taxes
168,360
57,916
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
(145,846
(92,174
|Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
553,668
591,385
|Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve
(2,502
(3,143
|Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
388,597
364,299
|Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers
160,306
79,219
|Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
(6,438
98,947
|Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
(104,987
(88,377
|Distribution of limited partnership income
62,359
69,078
|Change in other assets and liabilities, net
(37,449
(251,472
|Non-cash compensation expense
25,386
25,791
|Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
23,642
24,804
|Net realized capital (gains) losses
(109,561
(45,679
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,486,863
543,629
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value
1,631,298
1,444,452
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value
2,589,232
1,756,139
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value
2,706
1,751
|Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value
185,157
785,819
|Distributions from other invested assets
215,800
3,061,938
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value
(5,039,728
(3,358,333
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value
(4,381
|Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value
(269,969
(820,924
|Cost of other invested assets acquired
(299,480
(3,244,817
|Net change in short-term investments
(213,048
535
|Net change in unsettled securities transactions
(13,770
100,647
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,211,802
(277,174
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
(7,836
(7,763
|Purchase of treasury shares
(24,604
(75,304
|Dividends paid to shareholders
(171,131
(159,343
|Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
(12,473
(15,259
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(216,044
(257,669
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
2,060
(4,092
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
61,077
4,694
|Cash, beginning of period
656,095
635,067
|Cash, end of period
717,172
639,761
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Income taxes paid (recovered)
(80,544
(67,941
|Interest paid
19,078
17,741
|NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS:
|Reclassification of investment balances due to prospective consolidation of private placement
|liquidity sweep facility effective July 1, 2018
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value
143,656
|Short-term investments
243,864
|Other invested assets
(387,520
