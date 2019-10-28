Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $104.4 million, or $2.56 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $198.4 million, or $4.84 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $138.4 million, or $3.39 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to after-tax operating income1 of $167.5 million, or $4.09 per diluted common share, for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $791.8 million, or $19.38 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $474.4 million, or $11.55 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. After-tax operating income1 was $741.6 million, or $18.15 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to after-tax operating income1 of $427.6 million, or $10.41 per diluted common share, for the same period last year.

Commenting on the Company's results, President and Chief Executive Officer Dominic J. Addesso said: "Everest generated an impressive 13% annualized net income return on equity for the 9 months year to date. Our business and balance sheet are built to provide meaningful protection for our clients, as was the case this quarter with the previously announced catastrophe losses from Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai. Everest's mix of business between reinsurance and insurance, supported by robust investment income, results in a strategic balance that has contributed to our longevity and success over many years."

Operating highlights for the third quarter of 2019 included the following:

Gross written premiums for the quarter were $2.4 billion, an increase of 9% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Direct insurance premiums were up 29%, from third quarter 2018, to $666.6 million, continuing with the diversified growth trends noted in recent years. Worldwide reinsurance premiums increased 3% to $1.7 billion for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

The combined ratio was 101.4% for the quarter compared to 100.0% in the third quarter of 2018. There were $280.0 million of current year catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums, incurred in the third quarter of 2019 which were related to Hurricane Dorian and Typhoon Faxai.

Net investment income increased 12% for the quarter to $181.1 million.

Cash flow from operations was $1,486.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $543.6 million for the same period in 2018.

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the quarter but has repurchased 114,633 shares during 2019 at a total cost of $24.6 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.3 million shares available.

Shareholders' equity ended the quarter at $9.0 billion compared to $7.9 billion at year end 2018. Book value per share was up from $193.37 at December 31, 2018 to $220.28 at September 30, 2019.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for more than 40 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

A conference call discussing the third quarter results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2019. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors or at www.streetevents.com.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Financial Reports" section of the "Investor Center". The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

_______________ 1 The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses), after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Common Common Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) 104,398 2.56 198,381 4.84 791,817 19.38 474,354 11.55 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) (10,143 (0.25 43,554 1.06 89,756 2.20 34,718 0.85 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (23,821 (0.58 (12,667 (0.31 (39,530 (0.97 12,053 0.29 After-tax operating income (loss) 138,362 3.39 167,494 4.09 741,592 18.15 427,584 10.41 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business, and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. Return on equity calculations use adjusted shareholders' equity excluding net after-tax unrealized (appreciation) depreciation of investments.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 1,905,619 1,731,479 5,455,615 5,080,724 Net investment income 181,058 161,363 501,062 440,979 Net realized capital gains (losses): Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities (7,314 (3,825 (15,404 (4,783 Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities transferred to other comprehensive income (loss) Other net realized capital gains (losses) (5,629 58,629 124,965 50,462 Total net realized capital gains (losses) (12,943 54,804 109,561 45,679 Net derivative gain (loss) (189 2,225 3,395 5,485 Other income (expense) (31,025 (13,408 (52,550 (2,948 Total revenues 2,042,520 1,936,463 6,017,083 5,569,919 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,371,924 1,251,858 3,515,104 3,650,349 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 443,076 381,401 1,253,500 1,122,442 Other underwriting expenses 118,158 97,942 321,976 287,325 Corporate expenses 8,435 7,890 22,622 23,519 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 7,907 7,901 23,972 23,047 Total claims and expenses 1,949,500 1,746,992 5,137,174 5,106,682 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 93,020 189,471 879,909 463,237 Income tax expense (benefit) (11,378 (8,910 88,092 (11,117 NET INCOME (LOSS) 104,398 198,381 791,817 474,354 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 93,765 (22,282 524,589 (254,682 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) (529 1,417 (4,220 (7,106 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 93,236 (20,865 520,369 (261,788 Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,426 (5,930 (15,206 (51,883 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1,363 1,816 3,665 5,446 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1,363 1,816 3,665 5,446 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 91,173 (24,979 508,828 (308,225 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 195,571 173,402 1,300,645 166,129 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 2.56 4.87 19.44 11.61 Diluted 2.56 4.84 19.38 11.55

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 16,566,133 15,225,263 (amortized cost: 2019, $16,164,841; 2018, $15,406,572) Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 2,337 Equity securities, at fair value 906,230 716,639 Short-term investments (cost: 2019, $458,915; 2018, $241,010) 458,954 240,987 Other invested assets (cost: 2019, $1,716,104; 2018, $1,591,745) 1,716,104 1,591,745 Cash 717,172 656,095 Total investments and cash 20,364,593 18,433,066 Accrued investment income 116,123 104,619 Premiums receivable 2,393,769 2,183,183 Reinsurance receivables 1,817,857 1,787,648 Funds held by reinsureds 450,539 435,031 Deferred acquisition costs 526,514 511,573 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 484,268 343,343 Income taxes 361,243 594,487 Other assets 508,835 358,042 TOTAL ASSETS 27,023,741 24,750,992 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 13,637,639 13,119,090 Future policy benefit reserve 44,276 46,778 Unearned premium reserve 2,896,161 2,517,612 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 11,634 13,099 Other net payable to reinsurers 371,807 218,439 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,044 396,954 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 236,733 236,659 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 7,821 3,093 Equity index put option liability 8,563 11,958 Unsettled securities payable 53,524 51,112 Other liabilities 375,281 275,401 Total liabilities 18,040,483 16,890,195 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2019) 69,446 and (2018) 69,202 outstanding before treasury shares 694 692 Additional paid-in capital 2,206,326 2,188,777 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $43,886 at 2019 and ($20,697) at 2018 46,272 (462,557 Treasury shares, at cost; 28,665 shares (2019) and 28,551 shares (2018) (3,422,152 (3,397,548 Retained earnings 10,152,118 9,531,433 Total shareholders' equity 8,983,258 7,860,797 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 27,023,741 24,750,992

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 791,817 474,354 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (219,637 (257,291 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (17,961 (73,189 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables (42,891 (430,839 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 168,360 57,916 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (145,846 (92,174 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 553,668 591,385 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (2,502 (3,143 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 388,597 364,299 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 160,306 79,219 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment (6,438 98,947 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (104,987 (88,377 Distribution of limited partnership income 62,359 69,078 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (37,449 (251,472 Non-cash compensation expense 25,386 25,791 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 23,642 24,804 Net realized capital (gains) losses (109,561 (45,679 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,486,863 543,629 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 1,631,298 1,444,452 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 2,589,232 1,756,139 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value 2,706 1,751 Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 185,157 785,819 Distributions from other invested assets 215,800 3,061,938 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (5,039,728 (3,358,333 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at fair value (4,381 Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (269,969 (820,924 Cost of other invested assets acquired (299,480 (3,244,817 Net change in short-term investments (213,048 535 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (13,770 100,647 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,211,802 (277,174 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (7,836 (7,763 Purchase of treasury shares (24,604 (75,304 Dividends paid to shareholders (171,131 (159,343 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (12,473 (15,259 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (216,044 (257,669 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 2,060 (4,092 Net increase (decrease) in cash 61,077 4,694 Cash, beginning of period 656,095 635,067 Cash, end of period 717,172 639,761 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) (80,544 (67,941 Interest paid 19,078 17,741 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Reclassification of investment balances due to prospective consolidation of private placement liquidity sweep facility effective July 1, 2018 Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 143,656 Short-term investments 243,864 Other invested assets (387,520

