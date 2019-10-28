

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.07 billion, or $10.12 per share. This compares with $9.19 billion, or $13.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $12.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $40.50 billion from $33.74 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.07 Bln. vs. $9.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.12 vs. $13.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $12.46 -Revenue (Q3): $40.50 Bln vs. $33.74 Bln last year.



