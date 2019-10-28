GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Launches Key Cybersecurity Partnership in Africa For Its Secure Data Management and Secure Communication Applications

VANCOUVER, BC and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (GlobeX or the Company) (CSE:SWIS)(SWIS.WT) (OTC PINK:SWISF) is pleased to announce that it is launching its suite of secure data management and secure communication in Africa with a Preferred Partner covering Ethiopia and other regions of Africa.

The Preferred Partnership has been signed between GlobeX and Rockland Overseas Offshore S.A.L. (Rockland Group or Rockland) a multi-industry conglomerate operating in 16 countries, having 15 operational offices and over 1,000 employees globally. Rockland's field of expertise spans several industries including Real Estate, Oil & Gas Trading, Electro-Mechanical Contracting, Telecom, Facility Management, Renewable Energy, Environment, Luxury Retail, and most recently Entertainment. Rockland has over 10 million satisfied customers and is expanding its operations in Ethiopia with an ambitious telecommunications and cyber security project with GlobeX.

Ethiopia has one of the fastest growing Internet and mobile penetration in the world and a population of over 101 million people.

Rockland Group has been granted the honor to develop and invest in Data Centers in Ethiopia and started its investment in the sector in June 2019. It has also planned to strategically partnership with various organizations located in the African Horn Region. One of these organizations is Ethio-Telecom, the second largest telecom operator in Africa with over 60 million active subscribers as of February 2018. It is one of the few Telecom operators in Africa that has succeeded to launch and commercialize LTE/ 4 G network services in 2016. The Ethiopian government is committed to develop the largest telecom infrastructure in the country and plans to reach 100 % mobile access, 54 % internet access and more than 8 % fixed telephone line access by 2030, as part of its Digital Transformation program.

The Company, through its partnership with Rockland, has a first mover advantage in Ethiopia to introduce its secure data management and secure communications services to Ethio-Telecom and other partners as part of a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for all mobile and Internet users in Ethiopia.

Africa is being increasingly targeted by hackers and must invest in cyber security, industry leaders said at the third Africa Cyber Security Conference according to executives attending the Africa Cyber Security Conference. On October 25 2019, the City of Johannesburg reported a breach of its network and shut down its website and all e-services, hours after receiving a bitcoin ransom note from a group called the Shadow Kill Hackers. The hack occurred at the same time that several banks also reported internet problems believed to be related to cyber-attacks.

"We are very excited to partner with Rockland Group in Ethiopia and expand from there. Africa is a new frontier of cyber-attacks and we are looking forward to protect consumers and businesses of all sizes by offering them our cyber-security and secure data and communications management services, as Data is the lifeblood of every business and deserves the best protection possible against attacks. Rockland has an excellent reputation and relationship in Ethiopia and we look forward to work with them and Ethio-Telecom in order to minimize the risk of cyber-attacks in that country. Cyber-attacks are costing close to 6 trillion US dollars a year to the global economy." said Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd.

"We are very pleased to partner with GlobeX Data in Ethiopia to offer superior cybersecurity and privacy solutions to Ethio-Telecom, public entities and private enterprises. Rockland Group is investing in Ethiopia through different business sectors including the Telecom sector. We are keen to minimize privacy breach risks and spread the cyber-security culture in the country, and then to all African Horn countries." said Tarek Itani, CEO of Rockland Group.

