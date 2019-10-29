

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was unchanged from the September reading, although it was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, rose an annual 0.5 percent. That also was unchanged and shy of expect6ations for an increase of 0.7 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was flat and core CPI was up 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX