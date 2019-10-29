BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Announces Investor Relations Agreement and Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Proconsul Capital Ltd. ("Proconsul"). The IR Agreement is effective as of November 1, 2019 and can be terminated at any time thereafter, by providing 30 days written notice and is subject to TSX-V approval.Proconsul will assist the Company by undertaking ongoing communications and promotional support for the Company's relations with the professional investment community. Proconsul is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company, as of the date, hereof but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

Pursuant to the IR Agreement, BTU will pay $5,000 (plus applicable taxes) per month. In addition, the Company has granted 200,000 options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years.

BTU further announces it has granted a total of up to 1,100,000 stock options to directors, an investor relations provider and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant. Of these options, 400,000 will vest quarterly. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Proconsul Capital:1-416-577-9927

BTU Metals: 1-604-683-3995 Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564506/BTU-Announces-Investor-Relations-Agreement-and-Options