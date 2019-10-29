Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - CBD Global Sciences Inc. (CSE: CBDN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the merger of Global NV Corp. ("GNV"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco") whereby the Company acquired all of the outstanding securities of GNV by way of a plan of merger pursuant to the laws of the State of Nevada (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, Subco merged with and into GNV and GNV became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as described in the non-offering prospectus of the Company dated October 17, 2019 (to be found on www.sedar.com).

In addition, effective at the open of market on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, its common shares ("Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "CBDN".

Brad Wyatt, CEO, stated: "We are delighted to begin trading on the CSE, the world's preeminent public exchange for innovative CBD based product companies. CBD Global Sciences is a proven company operating in the CBD industry since 2015. We are excited about the growth opportunities presented to us and will continue to thrive in the coming years."

CBD Global Sciences Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer, extractor, and branding investment vehicle which currently distributes products under two brands, AETHICS (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals. Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. The extraction/processing facility, operated by CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Sciences Labs LLC, is located approximately 40 minutes from the farm.

Pursuant to Part 10 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, due to the Company's dual share structure, the Common Shares are deemed to be "restricted securities" which restricts the use of the word "common" in referring to such shares. The Company intends to file an exemption application with the relevant securities commissions shortly following the Listing to allow for its Common Shares to continue to be referred to as "common shares".

For further information, please contact Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

