Qest Corp Announces Due Process of Reinstatement with Nevada SOS

Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Qest Corp (OTC Pink: IALS) (aka InterActive Leisure Systems, Inc.), has followed the due process for reinstating Qest Corporation with the Nevada Secretary of State. All documentation and fees are to be submitted by October 31st, 2019 with reinstatement occurring mid-November 2019.



In 2014, Qest Corp license was revoked and the company remained idle. On April 2nd, 2019, custodianship was granted and reinstatement was pursued over the last several months. Due to recent interest, with a privately-owned business, the finalization of revitalizing Qest Corp has been accelerated.



We are excited to be entering into this next phase as the "new" Qest Corp.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, including but not limited to, certain delays or cancellations beyond the Company's control with respect to acceptance of said letters, agreements and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's press releases.



Media Contact:

Xin Shi

(717) 469-5093

xinshi@qestcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49191