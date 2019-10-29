AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 28/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 329.242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36906 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 25569 EQS News ID: 898959 End of Announcement EQS News Service

