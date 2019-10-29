AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A (CW8) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 04:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A DEALING DATE: 28/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 296.8149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3399225 CODE: CW8 ISIN: LU1681043599 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8 Sequence No.: 25568 EQS News ID: 898957 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 28, 2019 23:18 ET (03:18 GMT)