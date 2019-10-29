Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Stuttgart
28.10.19
16:08 Uhr
25,680 Euro
+0,400
+1,58 %
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

Schibsted has on 28 October 2019 purchased 65,000 own A shares at an average price of NOK 259.8751 per share and 45,000 own B shares at an average price of NOK 247.9008 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 2,015,267 own A-shares and 813,857 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares during Q3 2019. Accumulated, Schibsted has accumulated bought back 1.07% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 29 October 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


