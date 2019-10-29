Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) announces that it took a €2 million equity participation in the company Blade, Cloud Computing specialist and Next40 member.

This acquisition of a stake was realized as part of the capital increase carried out by Blade to finance its rapid development. With this operation closed on October 28, 2019, €33.5m were raised from historic shareholders and new investors. €2m was invested by 2CRSi through debt conversion.

2CRSi's most important client in 2018, Blade has developed a high-quality online gaming service, Shadow, that already has 70,000 subscribers around the world. The acquisition of this stake marked a new milestone in the special partnership between the two companies and illustrates the confidence of 2CRSi in the long-term perspectives of Blade and its new management.

Jérôme Arnaud, the new CEO of Blade, comments: "The successful capital increase provides us solid visibility to accelerate our development through our new offerings in France and abroad. The support of 2CRSi that illustrates the consistency of our commercial relationship and our shared commitment to building a French industry of excellence in Cloud Computing. With the success of our fundraising, we will be able to open up a new chapter in our collaboration. The performance of our technological infrastructure will be a decisive asset in achieving our ambitions. To take up this challenge, I know that we can continue to rely on 2CRSi's leading-edge solutions.

"We are delighted with the success of Blade's teams and Blade's partnership with OVHCloud, another long-standing customer of 2CRSi. Our acquisition shareholding in the capital of Blade, which is gaining notoriety in Cloud Computing and Gaming, is also part of our commitment to strengthen our position in this fast-growing market, where our high-performance server solutions are particularly well suited." adds Alain Wilmouth, Founder and CEO of 2CRSi.

About 2CRSi

2CRSi is based in Strasbourg and has subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose in the Silicon Valley. It specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance IT servers. It provides innovative calculation, data storage and data transfer solutions to over 200 clients in 25 countries. In 2018, 2CRSi Group generated consolidated revenues of €65.2m. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.fr

