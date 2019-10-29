

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), Japanese financial holding company, reported that its second-quarter income before income taxes increased 72 percent from last quarter and 275.1 times compared to the second quarter last year to 128.5 billion yen or US$1.2 billion.



Net income attributable to the shareholders for the latest-quarter was 138.6 billion yen or US$1.3 billion. Net income per share was 41.23 yen.



'....Group profit increased significantly from the previous quarter underpinned by the sale of part of our stakein Nomura Research Institute,' said Nomura President and Group CEO Koji Nagai.



Net revenue for the second quarter was 383.4 billion yen or US$3.5 billion, up 36 percent year on year.



The company has declared a dividend of 15 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of September 2019. The dividend will be paid on December 2, 2019.



