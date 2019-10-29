

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income climbed 17 percent to 333 million euros from 285 million euros last year, despite negative ESCO effect.



Earnings per share were 1.10 euros, up 19 percent from 0.93 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 363 million euros, compared to 343 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.21 euros, compared to prior year's 1.12 euros.



Total EBIT increased 13 percent to 595 million euros and adjusted EBIT grew 1 percent to 599 million euros.



Revenue for the quarter increased 9 percent to 4.42 billion euros from 4.06 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted revenue grew 8 percent to 4.38 billion euros.



The company reported record growth in home dialysis in North America as well as continued strong organic revenue growth across all regions.



Looking ahead, Rice Powell, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Based on the company's continuing organic revenue growth and accelerated earnings growth despite the unplanned negative effect of the ESCOs this year, we confirm our outlook for 2019.'



For 2019, Fresenius Medical Care expects adjusted revenue to grow between 3 percent and 7 percent and adjusted net income to develop in the range of -2 percent to 2 percent.



The company previously pointed out that adjusted net income is likely to be at the lower end of the range.



For 2020, Fresenius Medical Care expects adjusted revenue as well as adjusted net income to grow at a mid to high single digit rate.



