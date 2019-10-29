Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 578580 ISIN: DE0005785802 Ticker-Symbol: FME 
Xetra
28.10.19
17:35 Uhr
59,82 Euro
+0,48
+0,81 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,86
60,18
28.10.
60,40
60,90
07:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA59,82+0,81 %